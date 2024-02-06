Kerala Budget has given a big thrust to tourism by allocating ₹351.42 crore for the completion of existing projects and launch of new initiatives in key sectors, Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said.

The budget increased allocations to scale up infrastructure in promising segments such as convention tourism and heritage and eco-tourism, which will generate more revenue and jobs, he said.

The proposal for a low-interest loan scheme in collaboration with Kerala Financial Corporation to scale up tourism infrastructure, anticipating an investment of ₹5,000 crore, will expedite growth. This envisages the creation of an additional 10,000 hotel rooms in three years and world-class convention centres to meet future demand, the Minister said.

The budget has also proposed mini marinas and yacht hubs with tourism facilitation centres — including resting centres, restaurants, motels, and minor entertainment activities — at Alappuzha, Beypore, Kochi and Kollam.

The budget has made allocations for improving tourism facilities (₹136 crore), marketing (₹78.17 crore), heritage, culture and environment tourism (₹24 crore), responsible tourism (s₹15 crore), subsidies and incentives (₹15 crore), Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (₹12 crore), skilling and professional quality improvement (₹17.5 crore), eco-tourism (₹1.90 cr), and Champions Boat League (₹9.96 crore).

An additional allocation of ₹14 crore has been made for Muziris Heritage Project and ₹2 crore for Thenmala Eco-Tourism Project.