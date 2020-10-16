Startup Mission summit to guide women professionals

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is hosting, at the end of this month, a summit to encourage women professionals to open businesses, augmenting an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state.
The ‘Women Startup Summit 2020’, to be held on October 31, will be part of the government’s proactive steps to increase female participation in the entrepreneurship segment.
With ‘Women and Technology’ as its theme, the summit is being co-organised by Startup India, TiE Kerala and Indian Women Network of the Confederation of Indian Industry.
Registrations can be made at https://startupmission.in/womensummit/, which is part of KSUM-led programmes such as She Loves Tech, Why Hack - Hackathon, WE Start Bootcamp, EDP and Investor Café.
The October 31 summit comes as a culmination to a week-long (October 26-31) programme that will announce the winners of She Loves Tech India 2020, Best Inclusive Incubator, Best Inclusive Startup and Best Inclusive IEDC. It will showcase the National Grand Challenge featuring startups with women founders/products positively impacting the lives of women shortlisted from the ‘She Loves Tech India 2020’.
KSUM pointed out that Kerala has very low women participation in the startup ecosystem and even less in the technology space. The October 31 summit will have speakers from industry and corporates encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs and giving them tips to success in their business endeavours.
KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.
