Sub-collector jumps quarantine in Kerala, case registered

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
The Kerala police has registered a case against the Anupam Mishra, sub-collector of Kollam, for skipping the mandatory Covid-19 quarantine after returning from abroad.
The police said that they would act against his gunman on the charge of suppression of information about Mishra, a 2016 batch IAS officer belonging to Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
The gunman will be spared if he is willing to go into quarantine himself. The State government has taken the misadventure on the part of the sub-collector seriously, an official spokesman said.
It is learnt that Mishra had returned to Kollam on March 18 after travelling to multiple countries on honeymoon. He had gone into quarantine from the very next day as advised by B Abdul Nasser, District Collector.
When health officials went to the sub-collector to call on him on Thursday and enquire about his health status, he was found missing. The gunman did not know the whereabouts of his boss either.
On being informed, the District Collector called Mishra on his number to be told by the latter that he was in Bengaluru. But the tower location indicated that he was speaking from his hometown in Sultanpur.
The District Collector promptly conveyed the severe lapse of Mishra's conduct to authorities in the State government, including the Chief Secretary.
This is the most high-profile among a series of jumping of the quarantine being reported during the last month and recently as the last few days, and who are feared to have fuelled a spurt in infections in Kerala.
A family returning home from Italy to Pathanamthitta earlier in February had refused to be quarantined and went visiting family, friends, and ventured out into the public spaces. Similar cases were reported from Kasaragod and Palakkad in the last couple of days with errant travellers from Dubai.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...