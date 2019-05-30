Suresh Angadi: RSS worker, educationist and now a first-time minister

Suresh Angadi, a four-time Parliamentarian who hails from Belagavi in North Karnataka, has been associated with the Yeddyurappa camp in the State’s political sphere.

He came up the ranks in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later moved over to the BJP, shooting to fame after securing his first win from the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, breaching through the Congress’ stronghold. He has been consistently winning, much before the ‘Modi wave’ since 2014.

A law graduate from the Raja Lakhamgouda Law College, Angadi ran his own private business and later became an educator before entering politics.

In the 14th Lok Sabha, he served as a Member of the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Finance.

In the 15th Lok Sabha, he served as a Member of the Standing Committee on Human Resource Development, Joint Committee on Pension Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament, Advisory Committee on Central Direct Taxes.

In 16th Lok Sabha, he was the member of House Committee on Petitions, Standing Committee on Defence, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs and Chairperson, Committee on House.