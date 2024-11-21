Maharashtra, which went to the polls on November 20 to elect a new 288-member assembly, recorded a voter turnout of 65.11 per cent—the highest since the 1995 assembly elections, which saw a turnout of 71.69 per cent.

Although the voter turnout stood at 58.22 per cent by 5 PM, efforts by candidates, particularly in rural areas, to mobilize voters and bring them to polling stations significantly boosted the numbers in the final hours.

This turnout surpasses the 61.39 per cent recorded during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is notably higher than the 60.56 per cent seen in the 2019 assembly elections.

Rural areas of the state reported higher voter turnout compared to urban regions. For instance, Kolhapur and Gadchiroli registered impressive voting percentages of 76.25 and 73.68, respectively, while Mumbai City recorded 52.07 per cent and Mumbai Suburban 55.77 per cent.

