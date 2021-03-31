T cells in Covid-19 survivors recognise recent coronavirus variants: Study

Researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) examined blood cell samples from 30 people who had contracted and recovered from Covid-19 prior to the emergence of virus variants.

The researchers found that one key player in the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 — the CD8+ T cell — remained active against the virus.

The researchers intended to understand whether the T cells of the Covid-19 survivors could still recognise three SARS-CoV-2 variants found in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (B.1.1.248).

The researchers found that SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T-cell responses remained largely intact and could recognise virtually all mutations in the variants studied.

The researchers noted that their findings suggested that the T cell response in convalescent individuals, and most likely in vaccinees, are largely not affected by the mutations found in these three variants and should offer protection against emerging variants.

The findings were published in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases.