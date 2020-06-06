Take stringent action against duplicate e-way bills: Yediyurappa

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
Concerned over precarious finances of the state and in an effort to shore up revenues, the Commercial Tax department has been told to take stringent action against revenue leakages especially by way of duplicate e-way bills and misuse of time-limit given for transport of goods.
Speaking at the Commercial Tax department’s status of tax collection meet, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed officials to take stringent action against the issue of using duplicate e-way bills, misuse of the provided time limit for the transport of goods.
The department has increased road vigilance teams from 77 to 116. These teams have inspected 2.89 lakh transport vehicles and 7.46 lakh e-way bills. Out of this, 300 unlawful cases have been found, and ₹6.21 crore of tax and fine has been collected.
The Chief Minister also directed the department to hold a survey of dealers doing transactions worth more than ₹40 lakh and survey of commercial complexes in big cities which collect monthly rent of more than ₹20 lakh.
The tax department officers informed that ₹4,313.13 crore has been released by Central Government as GST Compensation amount from December to February in the year 2019-20. There is an increase in the collection of taxes on petrol and diesel in the State.
As per the guidelines of the Central Government, restaurants and hotels are allowed to open, the prescribed precautionary measures are mandatory.
The Hotel Owners Association and the Transport Companies representatives who met Yediyurappa assured that they would strictly follow the government’s guidelines.
While reviewing the tourism and transport department along with the stakeholders, the Chief Minister told them to take up a promotional drive to revive tourism.
The delegation of the Bus Owners Association and Hotel Owners Association and Taxi Owners Association who participated in the meeting wanted the government to remove several obstacles and placed their demands.
The Chief Minister assured that he would review their demands in detail and would take appropriate decisions.
In the backdrop of the Tourism Department opening its hotels, hospitality wings and tourist spots, the Chief Minister released a booklet on the guidelines that have to be followed.
