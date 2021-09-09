Tamil Nadu plans to release new data centre policy

The Tamil Nadu government plans to release a new Data Centre Policy and a new Global Centre Policy and launch the Digital Tamil Nadu Project. These were some of the announcements made by the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday while presenting the Demand for Grants on Information Technology in the Assembly.

Data centres are growing rapidly to meet the needs of localisation, growth of e-commerce and customer needs. By 2019-2025, the annual growth rate for the data centre is expected to be over 4 per cent. Chennai is growing as a data hub due to its ‘excellent’ location, excellent connectivity and surplus power. The Data Centre Policy will be released to promote growth, investment and high-quality employment in the sector, says the announcement.

Tamil Nadu is one of the leading states in attracting information technology-based global capability centres. The State cam use the opportunity to enhance its capabilities and create high-quality employment, thereby improving its value. A Global Capability Center Policy will be launched for this.

The Digital Tamil Nadu Project will provide e-governance at all levels of the State to gradually introduce e-governance across all levels of government and provide citizens with a speedy, monitoring, accessible and responsive administration. The activities of government departments that have direct contact with the people andimpact them will be gradually electrified, the announcement said.

UMAGINE - an annual technology leadership summit will be held in various tourist cities, with the first conference to be held in Chennai. Tamil Nadu can be a leader in emerging IT-based technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Drones and Deep Technology. A concerted effort is needed to present the State as an ideal place for conceptualisation and research in IT services, in emerging technologies, and celebrate the State’s strength in these areas.

The State government also plans to implement TN Decision Support System, a data analysis support system for assisting in policymaking through data analysis and ML and making decisions to implement it effectively. The system will enable data-driven governance to be provided through the Chief Minister's Dashboard" and the database users' information will be consolidated. A sum of ₹10 crore will be allotted in the current financial year and ₹5 crore every year for the next five years, the announcement said.