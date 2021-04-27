National

Tamil Nadu registers 15,830 fresh cases

Chennai | Updated on April 27, 2021

A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Chennai reports highest number of infections at 4,640

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 15,830 coronavirus cases on Tuesday (15,659 on Monday) to take the total number of infections to 11,13,502. However, after 14,043 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 1,08,855.

There was a sharp drop in the number of deaths registered at 77 (94 on Monday) and 1,21,549 samples were tested.

Chennai reported the highest number of infections at 4,640, followed by Chengalpattu (1,181); Coimbatore (996); Tiruvallur (717); Tirunelveli (680); Madurai (539) and Tiruppur (546)

On Tuesday, the number of vaccinations stood at 1,30,099 (1,59,272 on Monday) , the data said.

