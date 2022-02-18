Tamil Nadu reports 1,146 new Covid cases on Friday

Tamil Nadu on Friday said the daily Covid cases declined to 1,146 as against 1,252 on Thursday. A total of eight deaths were registered in the state, and 79,735 samples were tested.

A total of 4,229 Covid patients were discharged and the number of active cases declined to 20,681.

Chennai and Coimbatore districts reported 262 and 188 new cases respectively.

Of the 38 districts, 13 reported daily cases in single digits. Both Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur districts reported one case each, according to health department data.