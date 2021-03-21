National

Tamil Nadu reports 1,289 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 21, 2021

The number of coronavirus cases in the State rose by 1,289 on Sunday (1,243 on Saturday) to a total of 8,66,982. However, after 668 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 7,903.

There were nine deaths and 75,258 samples tested.

Chennai had the maximum number of infections in the State with 466, followed by Chengalpattu (138) and Coimbatore (109), says a State Health Ministry data.

Published on March 21, 2021
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
