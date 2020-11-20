National

Tamil Nadu reports 1,688 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 20, 2020 Published on November 20, 2020

Chennai saw an addition of 489 cases and eight deaths.

An additional 1,688 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7,66,677.

After 2,173 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 13,404. There were 18 deaths registered and 68,033 samples tested.

Chennai saw an addition of 489 cases; 418 patients were discharged, and eight deaths were reported. Coimbatore saw the second-highest number of new Coronavirus cases with 147 followed by Tiruvallur 132; Chengalpattu 125 and Kancheepuram 102, says a health ministry data.

