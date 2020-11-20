Tamil Nadu reports 1,688 new Covid-19 cases

An additional 1,688 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7,66,677.

After 2,173 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 13,404. There were 18 deaths registered and 68,033 samples tested.

Chennai saw an addition of 489 cases; 418 patients were discharged, and eight deaths were reported. Coimbatore saw the second-highest number of new Coronavirus cases with 147 followed by Tiruvallur 132; Chengalpattu 125 and Kancheepuram 102, says a health ministry data.