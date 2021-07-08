Tamil Nadu reports 3,211 new Covid cases

There was an addition of 3,211 new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday (3,367 on Wednesday) to take the total number of infections to 25,10,059.

After 3,565 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 33,665.

The number of deaths registered was 57 and 1,54,763 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 366, Chennai had 189 infections, and all the other districts had fewer cases, says Health Department data.