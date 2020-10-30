Tamil Nadu reports further dip in Covid-19 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dipped further to 2,608 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7,22,011. After 3,924 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 23,532.

There were 38 deaths and 77,356 samples tested.

Chennai reported an additional 723 infections; 1,047 covid-19 patients were discharged, and 13 deaths were registered.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 228 followed by Chengalpattu (158); Thiruvallur (149); Tiruppur (145); Erode (115) and Salem (114), according to State health ministry data.