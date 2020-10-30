National

Tamil Nadu reports further dip in Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 30, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dipped further to 2,608 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7,22,011. After 3,924 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 23,532.

There were 38 deaths and 77,356 samples tested.

Chennai reported an additional 723 infections; 1,047 covid-19 patients were discharged, and 13 deaths were registered.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 228 followed by Chengalpattu (158); Thiruvallur (149); Tiruppur (145); Erode (115) and Salem (114), according to State health ministry data.

