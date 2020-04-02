Tamil Nadu: Stressed out by Covid-19? You can seek counselling over phone

Are you feeling lonely or stressed staying at home during the Covid-19 lockdown? A team of 63 psychologists are there to offer free counselling over telephone in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu Psychology Association today launched this service, said its president K Balamurugan. This service will be available from 10 am to 12 pm, and from 4 pm to 6 pm (in both Tamil and English) till the end of lockdown on April 14 , he added.

On the first day of launch, the association received eight calls. Of this, two were women and six men from middle class and lower middle class, he told BusinessLine. “We expect the number to keep increasing in the days to come,” he added.

Two patients had psychiatric problems while two others from lower income category were worried about financial problems as they had lost all income, he said.

The National Health Mission — Tamil Nadu — in a tweet had asked people feeling depressed or lonely to approach the association.

Meanwhile, to control the spread of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, all areas within a radius of 5-km plus an extended 3 km of an infected person’s house, are disinfected. All the households, within the earmarked radius are continuously under surveillance. This is one of the measures taken up by the Tamil Nadu government to contain and control the spread of Covid-19.

The State government in a press release on Wednesday announced an elaborate plan and measures being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Nine Committees have been formed under senior IAS officers to coordinate the strict implementation and supervision of various welfare measures. In continuation of the efforts, two more Committees under senior IAS officers, for ensuring the welfare of migrant labourers and students from other States and the welfare of the elderly, differently-abled and destitute and to ensure availability of essential commodities to these groups of population have been formed.

In all districts, Crisis Management Committees have been formed under the chairmanship of the District Collector. An aggressive campaign is on to ensure social distancing, surface cleaning, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene, said the release.

In Tamil Nadu, today 110 more cases tested positive for Covid-19 — the highest for a single day. Most of them have been people who went to attend the ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ conference in Delhi (Nizamuddin) recently. Nearly 1,500 members from the State had participated in the conference.

The total number of Covid cases in the State rose to 234.