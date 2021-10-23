In a week or two, Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Ltd (Tancem) will introduce new cement under the brand name ‘Valimai’ (strength in Tamil). It is already selling ‘Arasu’ cement in the open market of around 90,000 tonnes per month.

Along with Arasu cement, Valimai cement of around 30,000 tonnes will be sold in the open market in the first phase. This will further reduce the retail price of cement in Tamil Nadu, said a statement issued by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on controlling the rise in cement prices in the State. He also refuted allegations by the opposition that cement priced has increased by 33 per cent.

The price of private cement was ₹420-450 in March 2021, but gradually increased to ₹490 in the first week of June. After a meeting, private cement companies reduced their retail prices by ₹20-40 per bag from June 15. However, due to coal shortage, rising prices and transportation costs for import of coal, the cement price increased to ₹470-490.

Based on the insistence of the State government, cement prices were reduced and is currently being sold at ₹440-450. The increase is only 4.7 per cent. Therefore, the claim that the rise in the cement price has gone up by 33 per cent is untrue. The government is taking steps to further reduce the current price.

The State Government had taken various steps to increase sale of cement of Tancem and distribute cement at affordable prices. Due to this, 3,67,677 tonnes of Tancem cement were sold from March to September 2020 last year. However, from March 2021 to September 2021, the volume more than doubled to 7,68,233 tonnes, the statement said.

At present, Tancem cement is being sold for ₹350-360 - ₹90 less than the private players. Tancem’s share of sales this fiscal rose to 7.35 per cent from 3.5 per cent last year. Further, steps are being taken to increase the sales of Tancem, the statement said.