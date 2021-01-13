Taste Company launches ready-to-eat meals

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Taste Company, a food start-up, has entered into ‘ready-to-eat food market. The firm, which focusses on ready-to-eat breakfast and Indian meals menu, was started by Way2online founder Raju Vanapala a year ago.
After piloting the sales for six months, the firm puts two non-veg meal boxes (chicken curry rice and prawn rice) and vegetarian meals on offer on a variety of platforms. The products are priced in the range of ₹89 to ₹149.
“It is quite easy to prepare the meal using our products. Consumers just need to pour hot water and can eat directly from the box,” Raju Vanapala, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the company, said.
The start-up spent about ₹22 crore on research and development to develop the products and on infrastructure. It set up a factory near Pancheru here that can produce two million meal boxes a month.
The firm has partnered with retail chains, e-commerce players, co-working spaces, multiplex chains, coffee joints and airlines to retail the products. “Our products are available in about 500 outlets in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. We are planning to expand the reach to 3,000 outlets by the year end,” he said in a statement.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...