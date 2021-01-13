Taste Company launches ready-to-eat meals

The Taste Company, a food start-up, has entered into ‘ready-to-eat food market. The firm, which focusses on ready-to-eat breakfast and Indian meals menu, was started by Way2online founder Raju Vanapala a year ago.

After piloting the sales for six months, the firm puts two non-veg meal boxes (chicken curry rice and prawn rice) and vegetarian meals on offer on a variety of platforms. The products are priced in the range of ₹89 to ₹149.

“It is quite easy to prepare the meal using our products. Consumers just need to pour hot water and can eat directly from the box,” Raju Vanapala, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the company, said.

The start-up spent about ₹22 crore on research and development to develop the products and on infrastructure. It set up a factory near Pancheru here that can produce two million meal boxes a month.

The firm has partnered with retail chains, e-commerce players, co-working spaces, multiplex chains, coffee joints and airlines to retail the products. “Our products are available in about 500 outlets in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. We are planning to expand the reach to 3,000 outlets by the year end,” he said in a statement.