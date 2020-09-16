Tata Projects may bag project to develop new Parliament complex

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Tata Projects is expected to bag the project to develop the new Parliament complex proposed under the Central Vista project.
Officials in the know said that bids were opened on Wednesday and it seems that Tata Projects is the frontrunner. The company is said to have bid at ₹861.9 crore, the lowest in the reverse bids called by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). Larsen & Toubro is said to have come second with a bid of ₹865 crore. The final decision on awarding the project is to be taken by the Centre in the days to come.
The new Parliament building is expected to come up at plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate. The existing Parliament complex will continue to operate in the meanwhile.
The Centre in March this year had approved the land use change as required for the Central Vista Development/Redevelopment project on the recommendations of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
“The move will pave the way for construction of the new Parliament building and other projects in the prestigious Central Vista project. This decision will ensure that the green areas and Public-Semi-Public spaces are adequately compensated or enhanced,” an official release had said.
Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, North and South Block, India Gate and National Archives are some of the buildings which come under Central Vista.
