Tehsildhar Vijaya Reddy attacked

In a gruesome attack, Vijaya Reddy, a Tehsildhar in Abdhullapurmet, about 40 kms from Hyderabad, was fatally attacked and set on fire on Monday.

The assailant, identified as Suresh Mudhiraj, reportedly got into a conversation with Vijaya Reddy. Suddenly, he fished out a bottle of petrol, attacked the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and set her ablaze, according to the police.

After attacking people out the Tehsildhar office, he tried to self-immolate. The reason for the attack was not immediately known, but the issue was allegedly related to pass book and land controversy.

The Chief Minister Office has taken serious view of the incident and asked for a report immediately. State minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, who also hails from the same district, condemned the incident and said strict action would be taken.

Several local leaders, political party leader condemned the incident and demanded action.