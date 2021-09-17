National

Telangana Assembly session from Sept 24

The Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will meet on September 24. The Business Advisory Committee will discuss the duration of the session.

The State Government will introduce five draft bills, including a Revenue Registration Act and Housing Development Corporation Act.

