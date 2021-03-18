Telangana Budget FY22 size at ₹2.31-lakh cr, up from ₹1.82-lakh cr last year

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic drastically impacting Telangana’s economy in 2020-21, State Finance Minister T Harish Rao has presented a ₹2.31-lakh crore Budget for financial year 2021-22, up from last year’s Budget size of ₹1.82-lakh crore.
He pegged revenue expenditure of ₹1.69-lakh crore and capital expenditure of ₹29,046 crore for the financial year.
The fiscal deficit has gone up to ₹45,509 crore from ₹33,191 crore in the previous financial year.
Presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Thursday, he said, the State suffered heavily due to the lockdown imposed in the country. Pegging the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2020-21 at ₹9.78-lakh crore, he said the growth rate in GSDP fell to 1.3 per cent in the year against a growth rate of 13.5 per cent in the previous financial year.
“While the Gross Domestic Product of the country saw a decline, Telangana bucked the trend and witnessed a growth rate of 1.3 per cent,” he said.
The growth was led by the primary sector, which grew by 17.7 per cent, while the secondary and services sectors saw decline of 5.2 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.
The per capita income in the State climbed by 0.6 per cent despite the losses suffered in the lockdown. “The per capita income in 2020-21 stands at ₹2.27 lakh against the national average of 1.27 lakh. Our per capita income has gone up while the national per capital income saw a decline by 4.8 per cent,” he said.
Stating that the roll-out of the vaccination programme would help revive economic activity in the country, he said, the State’s economy was on a gradual recovery path. “We expect that there would be significant improvement in the GSDP in the next financial year,” he said.
He said the State made great strides in agriculture, irrigation and power sectors after the formation of the State seven years ago.
“The total cultivated area in the State went up by 49 per cent to 2.12 crore acres in 2020-21 from 1.41 lakh acres in 2014-15. The total agricultural output during the same period went up to 4.11 crore tonnes against 2.5 crore tonnes in 2014-15,” he said.
The per capita power consumption of the state has increased from 1,110 units at the time of the state formation to 2,071 units by 2020-2021.
The Finance Minister has allocated ₹25,000 crore for the agricultural sector and ₹16,931 crore for the irrigation sector.
MLAs and MLCs will get ₹5 crore each for development of their respective constituencies. An amount of ₹800 crore was alloted for this purpose.
While the Rythu Bandhu (annual financial assistance of ₹10,000 each for farmers) gets ₹14,800 crore, farm loan waiver gets ₹5,225 crore, Rythu Bima (farmers’ insurance scheme) ₹1,200 crore and Metro Rail Project ₹1,000 crore.
For the development of airstrips in Tier-II cities, the Budget allocated has ₹100 crore.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...