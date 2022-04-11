hamburger

Telangana CM holds dharna over rabi paddy procurement

K V Kurmanath | Updated on: Apr 11, 2022
Telangana Rahstra Samithi leaders carry harvested rabi paddy at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. The State Govt is demanding the Centre to procure the rabi season paddy.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait extends his support

Hyderabad Taking the fight to Delhi over the issue of procurement of rabi paddy, the Telangana Chief Minister and Founder-President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), along with his Cabinet colleagues and party workers, had started a daylong dharna in New Delhi.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait extended his support by attending the event along with his supporters.

Addressing the gathering at Telangana Bhavan, the Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has criticised the Union Government for refusing to procure the paddy produced in the Rabi season.

“We have appealed to the Government to procure the paddy the way it procures other crops,” he said.

Published on April 11, 2022
rice (commodity)
state politics
Telangana
