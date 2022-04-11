Hyderabad Taking the fight to Delhi over the issue of procurement of rabi paddy, the Telangana Chief Minister and Founder-President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), along with his Cabinet colleagues and party workers, had started a daylong dharna in New Delhi.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait extended his support by attending the event along with his supporters.

Telangana CM holds dharna over rabi paddy procurement

Addressing the gathering at Telangana Bhavan, the Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has criticised the Union Government for refusing to procure the paddy produced in the Rabi season.

“We have appealed to the Government to procure the paddy the way it procures other crops,” he said.