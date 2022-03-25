Rice vs paddy: why Centre and Telangana lock horns over procurement of Rabi paddy

The Union government and Telangana government have locked horns yet again over the procurement of rice in the rabi season. While the Union government insists that it would buy only raw rice, the Telangana government demands that it should either buy parboiled rice or paddy from the farmers in the season.

Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Commerce and Industry, has said that the Centre would buy raw rice and stood committed to buying the excess stocks of rice as per quality standards from Telangana.

Alleging that the State government was misleading farmers on the issue of rice procurement, he argued that the aggregate value of the paddy procured from the State had gone up to ₹26,610 crore in 2020-21 as against ₹3,391 crore in 2014-15, the year the State was formed.

“The Central government stands committed to buy whatever excess stocks are there in Telangana, after their own consumption, in the form of raw rice and as per the quality specified by Food Corporation of India (FCI), as per the MoU with the Centre, as was committed by the State government in writing to the Union government,” he said in Delhi on Wednesday.

The knotty issue

On the other hand, a delegation of Ministers and MPs from the State, who are presently camping in Delhi, argued that the conversion rate to rice from paddy in the rabi season was too low. Terming the Union Minister’s comments as unfortunate, Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that it was the responsibility of the Centre to buy paddy.

“Since the grain is exposed to very high temperatures in March and April, it turns brittle and when you mill it, it breaks. If you want raw rice, you will get very less of it,” a TRS Member of Parliament said.

Since the rabi paddy grain, unlike the kharif grain, breaks heavily during milling, the millers boil the paddy to produce parboiled rice, which has limited or no takers. This is precisely why the Centre doesn’t want to procure parboiled rice from the State.

Last year, the Centre asked the State Government to give it in writing that it won’t be supplying parboiled rice henceforth. Piyush Goyal alleged that the State government had not shared any information on the amount of raw rice that it would supply this season. He said that the Centre procured the rice based on the consumption pattern and demand from various States, hinting that since parboiled rice had no takers it would be difficult to procure the same.

Telangana govt worried

The State government is worried because the farmers continued to sow paddy extensively this rabi, despite its caution not to go for the crop. As against the average acreage of 30 lakh acres for the season, the farmers sowed the staple food crop in 34-35 lakh acres as against the government’s target to decrease it to about 15-20 lakh acres.

“This is about 20 lakh acres lower than the last year. We could convince the farmers this year. We demand the Centre to buy all of the produce as it does in Punjab,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had said, kicking off the debate for the second consecutive year.