HyderabadIn what can be a good news to lakhs of government job aspirants in Telangana, the State government has commenced process to fill the positions of Chairman and members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The commission’s positions became vacant when chairman Janardhan Reddy and other members resigned due to allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process, leading to the cancellation of numerous recruitment exams, including the highly sought-after Group - 1 Cadre positions from the previous year.

The demand for revamp of the commission to facilitate a fair and transparent government recruitment process was one of the key issues in the elections to the state legislative assembly held on November 30, 2023.

Now, with the release of notification for appointment of a team for the Commission on January 12 by the new congress government, the process of completing the pending recruitment examinations has also been set in motion.

Probably for the first time, the State government has invited applications for positions in the commission with a deadline of January 18, 2024 for submission of applications. The applications will then be reviewed by a search committee which will recommend the final names, as per the notification.

JOB CALENDAR

The restructuring of TSPSC is crucial to fulfil the congress party’s election promise of filling two lakh government vacancies. As outlined in their job calendar, notifications will be released starting February 1, 2024, with completion set for December 15, 2024.

These vacancies span categories like the sought-after Group 1 and Group 2 cadre, as well as Group 3 and Group 4 positions.

“Ball is now set in motion for recruitment of the recruiters,’‘ P Krishna Pradeep, Chairman, 21st Century IAS, a coaching academy said.

“The selection process should not be based on political patronage and should be based on merit and integrity. This model was recommended by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission based on the Office of Civil Service Commission in the UK and infuses trust among the job-aspirants who have the trust deficit issues,’‘ he said.