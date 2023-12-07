The new Congress government in Telangana led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will have a challenge of keeping its promise to the government job aspirants in the State.

The party has promised to fill two lakh existing vacancies within one year of forming government and also released a first-of-its-kind job calendar as part of its manifesto.

As per the job calendar released and widely advertised before the State Assembly elections held on November 30, 2023, the job notifications will be issued from February 1, 2024 and the process will be completed on December 15, 2024.

The vacancies are to be filled in various categories including the much-coveted Group 1 and Group 2 cadre followed by others such as Group 3, Group 4 and others.

Also read: Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM

According to political analysts, the inability of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government to conduct recruitment exams in a hassle-free manner due to paper-leaks and postponements also distanced youngsters from it and is seen as one of the reasons for its debacle in polls.

“Group 1 and 2 aspirants are expecting the new government to fulfil its promise to start the recruitment from February 1. The 2022-notified Group 1 prelims was held twice. The High Court has declared the second prelims invalid,” Krishna Pradeep, Chairman, 21st Century IAS, a coaching academy, told businessline .

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has approached the Supreme Court in this regard.

Revamping TSPSC

There are many demands for a fresh notification and revamping the commission, which were also promised by the Congress Party before elections.

“The new government has to withdraw the case. It has to announce a new notification on February 1 2024, with over 503 posts. I think no exam should be conducted including for Group2 without revamping the present commission,” Krisha Pradeep added.

“Lakhs of aspirants have been struggling to get a job by spending money on coaching and staying in Hyderabad for the purpose. There must be a complete transparency in conducting the exams,” M Vaishali, a graduate from Nekkonda who is preparing for Group 1 exam in Hyderabad said.

It has to be seen how the new State government will go ahead with revamping of TSPSC, which is a constitutional body.

In theory, If a new commission is constituted, it should not be another politicised agency of the government. The members of the commission should be selected on a merit basis as in the Office of Civil Service Commission in Britain, suggest experts.

It’s better if the task of the selecting the new body should be given to a selection body comprising of the chairman and members of UPSC and two retired judges of the Supreme Court, according to Pradeep.

The promise of government job calendars and recruitments have almost remained on paper in many States so far. It remains to be seen if this can be done in Telangana now.