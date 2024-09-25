The Telangana Government will soon launch an internship programme for engineering graduates to improve their job prospects, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said.

Speaking after formally launching a skill training programme for students in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) here on Wednesday, Reddy said a strict vigil will also be maintained on the engineering colleges in the State to ensure proper educational infrastructure is in place to upskill the students. “The permit for engineering colleges will be revoked if they fail to maintain minimum educational standards,’‘ Reddy said.

Reddy said the State Government launched the skill development programme after consultation with BFSI companies. The students will be able to complete the course before the completion of graduation, he added.

The State government is also upgrading ITIs to improve technical education in the State, he said. “As many as 65 ITIs are being upgraded to Advanced Technology Centres in collaboration with Tata Technologies. We will upgrade all ITIs as ATCs in the next two years.’‘ “Our vision is to promote Hyderabad as a destination for technical skills and as a cosmopolitan city on the world stage. The government will establish a Sports University and Sports Academy next year and promote Telangana as a role model for the country,’‘ the Chief Minister said.