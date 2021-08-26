National

Telangana officials to attend Krishna river board meet

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 26, 2021

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao   -  THE HINDU

CM instructs irrigation officials to argue in favour of State’s rightful share of river water at Sept 1 meet

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided that the Telangana government would attend the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting scheduled for September 1 to discuss inter-State water share issues.

The CM has instructed State irrigation officials to put forth their arguments in favour of Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna water during the meeting. The CM also guided the officials on the strategy to be adopted on the matter.

Following a high-level review meeting with officials at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday, the CM reiterated that the State should set out its stand on its legal share of Krishna waters before the board and other tribunals.

