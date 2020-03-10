Telangana public debt set to touch ₹2.29-lakh cr in 2020-21

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
The Telangana State public debt is set to touch ₹2.29-lakh crore in 2020-21, up from an estimated ₹1.99-lakh crore in 2019-20.
The State debt is poised to go up by nearly ₹31,000 crore in FY2021, up 21 per cent over the current financial year and will be 20.5 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product.
According to the financial statements submitted during the State Budget presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, the per capita debt for the State with a population of about 3.7 crore works out to over ₹61,000 by the end of fiscal 2021.
Significantly, the per capita income, a measure of how the State is faring shows, that it is about ₹2,28,216 during the current fiscal, which is ₹93,166 higher than the national average of ₹1,35,050.
According to advanced estimates, the Gross State Domestic Product for 2019-20 is estimated at ₹9,69,604 crore at current prices indicating a growth of 12.6 per cent over the previous fiscal.
Due to the economic slowdown, there has been a slight decline in the growth of GSDP from 14.3 per cent in 2018-19 to 12.6 per cent in 2019-2020. However, the decline is much lower than that of the national GDP growth which slid from 11.2 per cent to 7.5 per cent.
The Budget estimates show that the State plans to raise up to ₹35,500 crore as public debt. This would be through a combination of open market loans of up to ₹34,000 crore and ₹1,000 crore as loan from the Central government and the balance through floating debt.
Apart from the debt that the State has piled up over the years, it has also extended guarantees of over ₹40,000 crore for loans borrowed for the irrigation sector and by some State undertakings.
The Budget expects that the public debt repayment during the next financial years to be around₹7,000 crore.
Sector-wise allocation of the ₹1,82,914.42-crore Budget for 2020-21 shows that Panchayat Raj accounted for₹23,005 crore; Scheduled Caste Development Fund ₹16,534 crore; Municipal administration ₹14,809 crore; Rythu Bandhu ₹14,000 crore; housing ₹11,917 crore; irrigation ₹11,054 crore; power ₹10,416 crore; and about ₹10,000 crore for the Hyderabad infrastructure, including Musi river front development.
The State government has estimated that its capital city requires about ₹50,000 crore over next five years.
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
As it reduces price for home-buyers, sellers hope to sell more, clear inventories
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...