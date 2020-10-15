Telangana rain: Death toll mounts to 50; loss pegged at ₹5,000 cr

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
The death toll due to the unprecedented rains in Telangana mounted to 50 by Thursday evening. The State Government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately sanction ₹1,350 crore for relief operations.
In the letter to on Thursday, the Chief Minister pegged the initial loss caused by the heavy rains and floods at ₹5,000 crore, including ₹2,000 crore in the form of damage to standing crops.
“We request you to release ₹1,350 crore immediately for relief operations. This would include ₹600 crore to help farmers and ₹750 crore for relief and rescue operations in the State capital,” he said in the letter.
He held a review meeting on Thursday evening with Ministers and top officials to take stock of the flood situation and supervise rescue and relief operations.
Heavy rainfall in a short span flooded roads and low-lying areas in Hyderabad and 30 other towns. Power supply is yet to be restored in some parts of the city. The civic authorities stopped power supply to apartment complexes that were flooded.
Some areas of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) registered over 31 cm of rainfall, the highest since 1916. With catchment areas encroached, heavy inflows choked the roads turning the roads into rivers.
After two days of continues rain, the rain let up on Thursday. No rain is forecast on Friday too.
The Prime Minister spoke to the Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, to enquire about the flood and assured all help to the States in taking up relief work.
