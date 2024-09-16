Telangana looks to add 40,000 MW to its Renewable Energy (RE) capacity by 2035, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds energy portfolio, has said.

Speaking at the plenary session at the RE Invest-2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, he said, “With over 300 days of sunshine, the State has an estimated solar potential of approximately 26.4 GW.”

Besides, as one of the top windy States in India, Telangana has a wind potential of approximately 54 GW at 150 meters, the Minister said, adding that “The State has two major hydro projects with pump operations in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar. There is further potential to undertake Pumped Storage Projects (PSP), utilising reservoirs/lift irrigation projects/abandoned mines etc.”

Other RE options

Other RE potential options includes green hydrogen, geothermal energy, mini-hydel etc., the Minister said, adding, “This ambitious target to add 40,000 MW renewable energy by 2035is not just a number, but a call to action.

Throwing light on Telangana’s commitment to lead India’s renewable energy revolution, he further said that the State is developing a comprehensive policyto ensure sustainable, reliable and affordable power, promoting RE projects and attracting private investments.

Cornerstone of policy

Elaborating on the key features of this policy, he said, it includes investment incentives such as tax benefits and subsidies; single-window clearances; transparent resource allocation and procurement guidelines; a robust infrastructure plan for transmission and grid connectivity.

The State is also promoting partnerships with research institutions and incentives for RE manufacturers. India has set an ambitious goal of adding 500 GW of renewable energy capacity, and Telangana, with its dynamic economy and thriving industries that include IT, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing intends to lead this transformation of balancing growing energy needs with a commitment to sustainability.