Telugu OTT firm aha lines up 52 titles

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

Aha, a Telugu over the top (OTT) platform, has lined up 52 original titles that will be streamed in the next 12 months. “Beginning with Diwali this year, we have readied 52 original titles that will be streamed till next Diwali,” Ramu Rao Jupally, promoter of aha, has said.

“The line-up would include movies, original web shows, talk shows and docudramas covering multiple genres,” he said.

Aha says it registered seven million app downloads and has a base of 20 million users.

The OTT platform has an inventory of eight acquired (direct OTT releases) films, 14 original shows and 18 dubbed films (dubbed exclusively for the platform). The platform, which has roped in film star Allu Arjun as brand ambassador, launched the talk show Sam Jam, hosted by film acress Samantha Akkineni.

“We are coming out with another project titled 11th Hour, featuring film actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who’s making her debut in the OTT space,” he said.

“With over 50 million Telugu content consumers across both Telugu states, we believe that the market potential is huge,” he said.

