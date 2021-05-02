Tenet Diagnostics to launch a drive-through RT-PCR Covid-19 tests

Tenet Diagnostics is set to launch a drive-through RT-PCR and Covid inflammatory markers blood tests Facility at Hitex in Hyderabad.

The service is currently available on a trial basis for the past couple of days and it will be formally kicked off on Monday. Drive-through screening is the safe and efficient system.

Tenet Diagnostics is one of the first labs in India to be ICMR accredited to conduct Covid tests.

As cases are on the rise, it is common to see people assemble in large numbers at testing centres and hospitals. Keeping patient safety and convenience in mind, Tenet Diagnostics has set up a drive-through facility for RT-PCR testing and Covid inflammatory markers blood tests, according to a statement.

After the drive in test, Tenet Diagnostics will deliver the report within 24-48 hours. And all this process happens without any contactless.