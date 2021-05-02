Tenet Diagnostics to launch a drive-through RT-PCR Covid-19 tests

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Tenet Diagnostics is set to launch a drive-through RT-PCR and Covid inflammatory markers blood tests Facility at Hitex in Hyderabad.
The service is currently available on a trial basis for the past couple of days and it will be formally kicked off on Monday. Drive-through screening is the safe and efficient system.
Also read: Tenet Diagnostics mulling ₹35-crore expansion
Tenet Diagnostics is one of the first labs in India to be ICMR accredited to conduct Covid tests.
As cases are on the rise, it is common to see people assemble in large numbers at testing centres and hospitals. Keeping patient safety and convenience in mind, Tenet Diagnostics has set up a drive-through facility for RT-PCR testing and Covid inflammatory markers blood tests, according to a statement.
After the drive in test, Tenet Diagnostics will deliver the report within 24-48 hours. And all this process happens without any contactless.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...