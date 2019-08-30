National

Thanga Tamilselvan elevated as DMK propaganda secretary

PTI Chennai | Updated on August 30, 2019 Published on August 30, 2019

A file photo of AMMK leader Thanga Tamilselvan   -  THE HINDU

Two months after he joined the party Thanga Tamilselvan, a former Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader, was elevated as DMK propaganda secretary on Friday.

Tamilselvan, along with party MPs Tiruchi Siva and A Raja, will be DMK’s propaganda secretary, a party release here said.

The elevation is seen as a reward for Tamilselvan who enrolled 27,000 plus new members in the DMK — a big chunk of them from the AIADMK and AMMK — in his native Theni district.

Also, he held a rally presided by party chief M K Stalin recently seeking to demonstrate his clout and organising skills in Theni district.

V P Kalairajan, also a former AMMK leader, was named by the DMK as its literary wing joint secretary.

On June 28, Tamilselvan joined the DMK and before that he was AMMK’s propaganda secretary which was preceded by a long stint with the ruling AIADMK.

In March, Kalairajan joined the DMK after he was expelled from AMMK. Kalairajan was also a former AIADMK MLA.

Published on August 30, 2019
state politics
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Will set up over 12,000 Ayush centres across India: PM Modi