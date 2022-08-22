hamburger

National

The Daily Dose: August 22, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Aug 22, 2022
In the last one month, global deaths reported from Covid-19 have increased 35 per cent

Here’s list of top Covid-19-related news of the day

#Testing times: Diagnostics seem to be a test that Indian corporates are lining up to take and hoping for positive results. Post-covid, consumers are seen spending relatively more on diagnostics, says this report. “Covid showed the value of diagnostics. Also, in the government’s focus on overall healthcare infrastructure, diagnostics is an important part. The industry is expected to boom for next 7-10 years,” the report says, quoting an industry player.

#Long term measures to recover: Post pandemic, airlines must revamp strategies and resort to long-term measures to recover from the crisis.

#Bitcoin correlations: Return correlations of Bitcoin and the Indian stock market increased 10x over the pandemic, says an IMF blog.

#Travel responsibly: The pandemic has reinforced the customer’s desire and love for travel, but they want to travel responsibly, says this report.

#Import dependence caution: The push for green energy will quadruple the consumption of these minerals, further exposing the country’s import dependence. These dangers have come to the fore in the Covid-19 pandemic and recently during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict., says this article.

#Foreign students: According to the Ministry of External Affairs’ data, a total of 23,439 foreign students arrived in India in 2021. However, the number used to be higher in pre-pandemic years, this report said.

#“Virus is not tired of us”: In the last one month, global deaths reported from Covid-19 have increased 35 per cent, with the last week alone seeing 15,000 deaths, said the World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, cautioning that “the virus is not tired of us.”

Published on August 22, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
WHO
bitcoin
