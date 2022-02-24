The Daily Dose: February 24, 2022

# Hub in South Korea, now: Close on the heels of the mRNA vaccine tech-transfer hub in Africa, the World Health Organization, the Republic of Korea and the WHO Academy, have announced a global biomanufacturing training hub to serve low- and middle-income countries looking to produce biologicals, such as vaccines, insulin, monoclonal antibodies and cancer treatments.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/who-sets-up-global-bio-manufacturing-training-hub-in-republic-of-korea/article65077909.ece

# Children’s vaccination: The government is likely to announce vaccination programme for children in the 12-15 age group after March 15, a highly-placed official told BusinessLine. The government is also examining booster doses for those under 60 years with comorbid conditions, the source added.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/incoming/govt-may-launch-vaccination-programme-for-12-15-age-group-after-march-15/article65078058.ece

# Daily tally: India logged 14,148 new Covid infections on Thursday, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,28,81,179, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,12,924 with 302 fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am stated.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/india-logs-14148-new-covid-infections-on-thursday/article65079679.ece

# Return to office: With Omicron fears subsiding and the number of people fully vaccinated crossing the 80 per cent mark, a majority of the IT and IT-enabled services want their employees to return to offices.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/as-omicron-fears-subside-it-firms-want-staff-back-in-offices/article65077219.ece

# Anxieties ease: As normalcy sets in, Urban India’s priorities are looking at long-term objective of children’s education and retirement planning, a survey conducted by Max Life has revealed.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/as-covid-19-anxieties-ease-urban-india-focusses-on-childrens-education-retirement-planning-survey/article65078041.ece

# Sanofi-GSK vaccine: Drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said they will seek regulatory approval for a new Covid-19 vaccine after human trials showed it provided a high level of protection against the disease.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/sanofi-gsk-to-seek-authorisation-for-covid-19-vaccine/article65079542.ece