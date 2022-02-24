India logs 14,148 new Covid infections on Thursday

India logged 14,148 new Covid infections on Thursday, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,28,81,179, while active cases dipped to 1,48,359, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,924 with 302 fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am stated. The 302 new fatalities include 188 from Kerala and 23 from Maharashtra.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Daily Covid-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 18 consecutive days. Active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.46 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 16,163 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.22 per cent while weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.60 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,22,19,896, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 176.52 crore.