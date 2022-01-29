The daily dose: January 29, 2022

#Nasal dose trial: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for phase-3 clinical trials of its intranasal vaccine BBV154 against Covid-19. This could be a second dose or booster, the company said.

#Push for Covid portfolio: Drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is pushing ahead with plans for Covid-19-linked products anti-viral molnupiravir and Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

#Alert of NeoCoV: A type of coronavirus, NeoCov, that spreads among bats in South Africa may pose a threat to humans in future if it mutates further, according to a study by Chinese researchers.

#Low vaccine tally: India has administered over 56 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 56,72,766 doses of the vaccine were administered as of 7 a.m. on January 29.

#Unmasking in Maharashtra? The State Cabinet meeting discussed the possibility of canceling mandatory masks. Some of the Cabinet members said that many countries including England have scrapped rules that made masks compulsory. The State’s Covid-19 task force will conduct a study on this matter.