The Daily Dose, June 7, 2022

# Mindful of the rise: India’s Covid-19 cases are on the rise and the weekly test positivity ratio (TPR) — a key parameter to assess the spread of the infection — is inching close to a level where public health experts start feeling uneasy.

What worries health experts as Covid-19 cases increase?

# Daily tally: India reported 3,714 new cases in the last 24 hours,and seven deaths.

India adds 3,714 new Covid-19 cases; 7 deaths

# Homes, on the rebound: Home buying is witnessing a strong rebound post pandemic and despite the rise in construction costs, demand has remained steady, says Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India.

Current home loan interest rates are still low and are not sustainable: Shishir Baijal of Knight Frank India

# As China’s Covid rules are relaxed: At a time when the global crude oil market is facing tight supplies, the revival of demand from China following the relaxation of Covid restrictions helped oil futures to trade higher on Tuesday morning.

Easing of Covid restrictions in China helps crude oil futures

# More yachts than boats: There is little doubt that, in many places, the rich became richer — the number of yachts increased, not the boats. And the economic recovery in many countries is observed to be K-shaped, indeed. It was possibly destined to be so...

Covid raised inequalities — by how much?

# Insist on IP waiver: Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the economic wing of the RSS, has urged the government to insist on a permanent solution on public stockholding concerns, non-renewal of the moratorium on customs duties on e-transmissions, and waiver of intellectual property rules for Covid-19 vaccines and medical tools at the forthcoming WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) in Geneva.

Moratorium on e-transmissions at WTO against India’s interest: SJM