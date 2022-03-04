The Daily Dose, March 4, 2022

Unvaccinated deaths: Nearly 92 per cent of the Covid deaths occurred among those who were unvaccinated in 2022, according to the Health Ministry.

Conditional recommendation: The WHO has given a conditional recommendation on antiviral molnupiravir, given its added concerns.

Daily tally: India’s new active Covid-19 cases stood at 6,396 in the last 24 hours. 201 new deaths were recorded in this period.

Exact estimates: Why estimating the exact death toll from Covid-19 may be difficult.