Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 24 lakh doses on March 3

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall

India administered 24,84,412 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, March 3, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of this, 1,78,692 were first doses and 14,07,655 were second doses administered to the 18+ population, said the Ministry. 1,14,272 first doses and 6,75,629 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,08,164 were precaution doses administered in the last 24 hours.

India has administered 1,78,29,13,060 total doses of the vaccine as of 7 am on March 4.

90,98,41,583 total first doses and 76,81,08,252 total second doses have been administered to the 18+ population so far.

5,51,46,865 total first doses and 2,94,46,462 total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 2,03,69,898 total precaution doses have been administered so far.

Among States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall. It is the first State to administer over 29 crore total doses with 29,05,28,292 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,61,42,932 doses and West Bengal with 13,12,79,791 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 69,897. 6,396 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

13,450 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,23,67,070.

201 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,14,589.