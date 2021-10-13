The daily dose: October 13, 2021

#A vaccine on course for kids: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been recommended for emergency use in the 2-18 years age group by an expert panel. If it gets the final nod from the drug regulator, it would be the second Covid-19 vaccine for children, the first being Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D.

But it would be the first recommended for use in children as young as 2 years.

#Full throttle: The Government has allowed all scheduled domestic airlines to operate full capacity. This is expected to facilitate airlines to operate more flights, which will have an impact on fares, especially during the busy festive season.

Hopefully, this will not fan the spread of the coronavirus.

# Maharastra dips: From 6,99,858 active Covid-19 patients on April 22 this year to 32,115 active cases on Monday (October 11) the number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra has declined sharply. But the State is yet to report its lowest number of active patients in eight months.

# TN also, dips: New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,289 on Tuesday from 1,303 on Monday, to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,80,857. The total number of active cases stood at 15,842. The number of deaths registered was 18 and 1,37,074 samples were tested.

# Covaxin’s technical review: The stage is set for the technical review of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, with the World Health Organization’s policy expert group completing its evaluation of the Covid-19 vaccine.

#UK’s delay: The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, a parliamentary report concluded Tuesday.

# Russia surges: Russia hit another record of daily coronavirus deaths Tuesday as the country struggled with a rapid surge of infections and lagging vaccination rates, but authorities have been adamant that there would be no new national lockdown.The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

