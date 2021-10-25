The daily dose: October 25, 2021

# Less expensive test: Fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from countries not on the travel ban red list can use a Covid-19 negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) instead of the more expensive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, under the new rules effective from Sunday, which could boost the country’s tourism sector.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/cheaper-covid-19-tests-in-place-for-vaccinated-travellers-to-england/article37149266.ece

# Covid-19 as an excuse: India has accused China of using the excuse of Covid-19 contamination as a pretext to block many Indian exports, particularly seafood, and has sought engagement with Chinese authorities on finding ways to bridge the huge trade balance in Beijing’s favour.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/china-using-pandemic-as-an-excuse-to-block-indian-imports/article37153621.ece

# No stone unturned: In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed healthcare workers for the vaccine milestone and said he knew that they would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people of the country.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/success-of-covid-vaccination-drive-shows-indias-capability-pm/article37147781.ece

# Lax vaccination weekend: India vaccinated about 12 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.1 million. The active caseload stands at 1,67,695, down by 4,899 cases. And 443 deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,54,712.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-inoculated-over-12-lakh-people-on-october-24/article37157218.ece