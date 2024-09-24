The Andhra Pradesh Government has appointed Guntur Range Inspector General Sarvasrestha Tripathi as head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the issue of adulterated ghee used in the Tirupati laddu prasadam. Apart from Visakha range DIG Gopinath, Kadapa SP Harshavardhan, the SIT will also have other supporting personnel including DSPs and Inspectors.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the formation of a SIT on Sunday, to probe the allegations of adulteration of Tirupati prasadam, specifically the famed laddus of the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple. The SIT will investigate issues, including the procurement of adulterated ghee containing animal fat to prepare the prasadam and misuse of power by the previous dispensation.

Rumour

Meanwhile, the TTD issued a statement on Tuesday denying rumours that tobacco was found in laddu prasadam. “It is improper on the part of some devotees to spread such claims on social media that a tobacco pouch has been found in Srivari laddu prasadam,’‘ it said.

The laddus in Tirumala are being prepared by Sri Vaishnava Brahmins with utmost devotion, dedication and strict adherence to the rules under CCTV surveillance , the TTD said.

