TN CM reviews meeting on monsoon rains

The formation of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal and a similar system in the Arabian Sea, coupled with the onset of the North East monsoon over South India is likely to bring more rains to several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next two days. The government machinery is on a high alert even as rains lashed several parts of the State and neighbouring Puducherry in the last two days.
The regional weather office has forecast rains in most parts of the State and Puducherry during the next two days, with very heavy rainfall likely in districts along the Western Ghats - The Nigiris, Coimbatore, Dinidgul and Theni. Heavy rain is predicted in Chennai, Villupuram, Cauvery delta districts, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry.
Pamban and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district received the highest rainfall of 18 cm each, according to the rainfall data by the weather office received at 0830 hours on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the monsoon rains at the State Secretariat to take stock of the preparedness of the government machinery and various measures being taken. He directed officials to keep enough stock of medicines, bleaching powder, machines and equipment, and urged rescue teams to be on high alert, says a state government press release.
The State government has also identified vulnerable areas and formation of teams of first responders and rescue teams.
The review meeting by the Chief Minister was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, and officials of various departments, the release said.
