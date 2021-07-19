TN: Daily Covid19 cases drop to less than 2,000

Daily coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Monday dropped to less than 2,000 to 1,971 (2,079 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,37,373.

After 2,558 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 27,282.

The number of deaths registered was 28 and 1,34,989 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 209. Chennai reported 147 (150 on Sunday) cases and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.