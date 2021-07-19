National

TN: Daily Covid19 cases drop to less than 2,000

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 19, 2021

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 209

Daily coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Monday dropped to less than 2,000 to 1,971 (2,079 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,37,373.

After 2,558 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 27,282.

The number of deaths registered was 28 and 1,34,989 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 209. Chennai reported 147 (150 on Sunday) cases and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

Published on July 19, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
