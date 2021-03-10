TN election: AIADMK releases it second list of constituencies

The AIADMK on Wednesday released its second list of 171 constituencies, including Mylapore, T Nagar, and Kolathur in Chennai, in which it will contest in the Assembly elections to be held on April 6.

On March 5, the ruling party released its first list consisting of the six names, including Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami; Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam and Fisheries minister D Jayakumar.

AIADMK organising secretary Adhi Rajaram will be the party candidate in the Kolathur constituency, which was won by DMK chief MK Stalin in the last elections and could seek a re-election from the same constituency.

As per the present position of the alliance, the AIADMK is contesting in 177 seats: the PMK in 23 and the BJP in 20. Out of the total 234 Assembly seats, it would be interesting to see who will get the balance 14 seats in the alliance, which is already in talks with Tamil Maanila Congress. There are reports that a couple of other smaller parties may also join the alliance.