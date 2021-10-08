TN panel to monitor Centre’s rural development schemes

Tamil Nadu government has constituted a State-level Committee to monitor the implementation of various Centrally-sponsored rural development schemes.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has issued guidelines for the constitution of the State level DISHA committee for monitoring the implementation of its programmes.

The committee is an effort to improve development coordination and monitoring within the constitutional framework of responsibilities assigned to Central, State and Local governments and it would ensure that the schemes are implemented as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Rural Development. The Committee would take all necessary measures to ensure that programme benefits flow to the rural poor in full measure, says a State Government Order (GO).

Chief Minister and Rural Development Minister will be the chairperson and co-chairperson respectively.

The Committee in which some of the MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and Secretaries of various departments are members, will monitor the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes such as, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme; Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission; Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.