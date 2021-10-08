TN panel to monitor Centre’s rural development schemes

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Tamil Nadu government has constituted a State-level Committee to monitor the implementation of various Centrally-sponsored rural development schemes.
The Union Ministry of Rural Development has issued guidelines for the constitution of the State level DISHA committee for monitoring the implementation of its programmes.
The committee is an effort to improve development coordination and monitoring within the constitutional framework of responsibilities assigned to Central, State and Local governments and it would ensure that the schemes are implemented as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Rural Development. The Committee would take all necessary measures to ensure that programme benefits flow to the rural poor in full measure, says a State Government Order (GO).
Chief Minister and Rural Development Minister will be the chairperson and co-chairperson respectively.
The Committee in which some of the MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and Secretaries of various departments are members, will monitor the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes such as, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme; Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission; Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...