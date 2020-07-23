National

TN scales new high in Covid-19 spread

Updated on July 23, 2020

﻿In a record day’s high, 6,472 additional cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu. This takes the total infections in the State to 1.92 lakh.

After 5,210 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 52,939.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,336 cases were reported. With 1,703 covid-patients discharged and after 11 deaths today the active cases in the city stood at 13,569.

Some of the districts that reported additional cases include Chengalpattu (375), Coimbatore (238), Dindigul (107), Kallakurichi (134), Kancheepuram (330), Kanyakumari (137), Madurai (274), Pudukottai (111), Ramanathapuram (100), Ranipet (214), Thanjavur (122), Theni (188), Tiruvallur (416), Tiruvanamalai (193), Thoothukudi (415), Tirunelveli (246), Tiruchi (190), Vellore (117), Villupuram (112) and Virudhunagar (480), according to official data.

