To strengthen public healthcare, AP to recruit 14.200 medical personnel

Andhra Pradesh government plans to recruit 14.200 medical and healthcare personnel in different categories to strengthen the public health infrastructure.
A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Friday.
The recruitment is for various posts in hospitals from Primary Health Care Centres, Medical Colleges to teaching hospitals. The recruitment process will commence in October and will be completed by November 15, 2021.
Reddy instructed officials to ensure adequate staff in hospitals and said though the state government has been spending huge amounts to construct hospitals, the lack of staff in the hospitals had become a major concern that needed to be addressed. The government should run hospitals `efficiently' with adequate staff, he added.
He also instructed the officials to conduct special vaccination drives in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts and continue the night curfew. The Covid control norms should be implemented in districts with high positivity rates, and the vaccination process hastened.
The officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 13,749 active cases across the state. The recovery rate is 98.60 per cent and the positivity rate is 2.12 per cent.
There are zero active cases registered in 10,921 secretariats and 2787 patients are being treated in hospitals while 562 patients are in covid care centres.
So far, 2,61,56,928 were administered vaccines of which 1,34,96,579 received a single dose while 1,26,60,349 have been administered with two doses, according to a release.
