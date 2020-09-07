Tour operators association seeks sops from Centre

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Monday sought multiple sops from the government that includes one-time financial grant.

“This grant is for the gross salaries amount paid to the staff of the tour operators on the basis of the balance sheet of financial year 2018-19 which is submitted with the Government authorities,” said the statement issued by IATO.

It also seeks raising of Service Export India Scheme from 7 per cent to 10 per cent. Such a measure would go a long way in alleviating the liquidity problem as the sector currently has zero billing and this would help tour operators to survive, it added.

“The tourism industry is in dire straits and needs urgent relief from the government. We understand the government finances are stretched and therefore the measures we have sought do not involve huge outgo from the government but if these relief can be given now, these can go a long way in providing succour to the stressed sector failing many tour operators would shut down,” said Pronab Sarkar, President, IATO.

Loan grants

Further, IATO sought amendment in rules regarding granting of loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as presently only those who have established relationship with the banks are being offered loans.

“Most of the tour operators have laid off their trained staff, many have sent them on furlough and the remaining are on less than 30 per cent salary. All are at the verge of collapsing and under heavy burden of expenses like rent, loan EMIs, electricity bills, etc and are struggling hard for their livelihood,” said the statement.

Already five months have passed and no one knows how long they have to live in this condition under the present circumstances, the statement added.